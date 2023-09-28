Six elephants killed in two separate train collisions

September 28, 2023   05:31 pm

Six wild elephants were killed after colliding with trains in two separate incidents along the Batticaloa line at around midnight yesterday (27).

Police stated that four elephants had died after colliding with the night mail train plying from Colombo to Kankasanthurai near Galgamuwa at around 12.00 midnight yesterday.

Meanwhile, a female tusker and an elephant calf have collided with the ‘Meenagaya’ train en route from Batticaloa to Colombo in the Palugaswewa area of Habarana at around 12.30 a.m. early this morning, according to police.

Police said that the elephant calf had died immediately after the collision, while the injured female tusker succumbed to injuries this afternoon (28).

The wildlife officials attached to the Galgamuwa and Ritigala Wildlife Offices are conducting further investigations regarding the incidents.

