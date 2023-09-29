Showery condition in southwestern areas expected to continue

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery condition in the southwestern part of the Island is expected to continue further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

A few showers will occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura District.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.