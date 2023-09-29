Amber flood warning issued to low-lying areas of 3 rivers extended

The Department of Irrigation has extended the ‘Amber’ flood warnings issued for the low-lying areas of Nilwala River, Kuda Ganga and Gin Ganga for another 24 hours until 8.30 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 30).

Accordingly, flood warnings for low-lying areas of Nilwala River valley in Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions and the low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga sub-basin of Kalu River situated in Palinda Nuwara and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions have been extended.

In addition, the flood warning for low-lying areas of Gin Ganga valley situated in Welivitiya Divithura, Baddegama, Niyagama, Neluwa, Tawalama, Nagoda, Elpitiya and Bope Poddala Divisional Secretariat Divisions has also been extended.

The flood alerts were first issued on Thursday (Sept. 28) in consideration of high rainfall in some of the catchment areas of these river basins.

Motorists passing through and residents in these areas are advised to pay high attention to the prevailing adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, disaster management authorities have been requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

According to Ada Derana correspondents, vehicular movement in many areas have been affected after a number of roads were inundated following the torrential rains.

The Department of Meteorology meanwhile warned that the prevailing showery conditions in the southwestern parts of the island are expected to continue further.