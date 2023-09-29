Dehiwala zoo offers free admission for kids on World Childrens Day

September 29, 2023   01:15 pm

Children aged below 12 will be able to visit the National Zoological Gardens in Dehiwala (Dehiwala Zoo) free of charge on 01 October 2023, in view of World Children’s Day.

Accordingly, a series of special activities and shows are scheduled to be held from 08:30 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. at the Dehiwala Zoo, the Department of National Zoological Gardens said in a statement.

The day’s events aim to hone the attitudes and abilities of children pertaining to natural resources and environment conservation, while also entertaining them. 

