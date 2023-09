A 74-year-old male was reportedly killed in the Aluthepola area in Minuwangoda on Thursday morning (28 Sep.), police reported.

According to police, the deceased had intervened in a dispute his daughter had gotten involved in with her boyfriend, with whom she was residing, following which the latter had clubbed the victim.

The 74-year-old was then rushed to the Gampaha Hospital, however, was pronounced dead upon admission.