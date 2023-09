Landslide warnings issued for 7 districts extended

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today extended the landslide warnings issued for parts of Galle, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Accordingly, ‘Amber’ warnings issued to the following areas will be in effect for another 24 hours until 12:00 p.m. tomorrow (Sept. 30):

Galle District – Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Division

Kalutara District – Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat Division

Kandy District – Pasbage Divisional Secretariat Division

Matara District – Pitabeddara and Kotapola Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Ratnapura District – Kalawana, Ayagama, Eheliyagoda, Ratnapura, Elapatha, Kuruwita, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala and Kiriella Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Meanwhile, “Yellow” warnings issued to the following areas were also extended until 12:00 p.m. tomorrow:

Galle District – Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat Division

Hambantota District – Walasmulla Divisional Secretariat Division

Kalutara District – Mathugama, Walallawita, Bulathsinhala and Agalawatta Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Kegalle District – Yatiyanthota, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Dehiowita and Kegalle Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Matara District – Mulatiyana and Athuraliya Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Ratnapura District – Kolonna and Imbulpe Divisional Secretariat Divisions

The Department of Meteorology says the showery conditions in the southwestern parts of the island are expected to continue further.

The Irrigation Department, in the meantime, extended the flood alerts issued for low-lying areas of Nilwala, Gin and Kuda rivers as the torrential rains prevailed.