SriLankan Airlines explains recent grounding of several aircraft

SriLankan Airlines has apologised for the extensive cancellation of flights recently, attributing the matter to technical faults.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the national carrier explained that a number of technical faults resulted in the temporary grounding of several aircraft, as part of the routine procedures followed during aircraft maintenance.

“Aircraft maintenance follows very strict procedures which necessitate repairs or replacement parts before the aircraft are cleared to fly”, the statement read in this regard.

The airline, however, assured that all efforts are underway to accommodate passengers on alternative flights on both, SriLankan Airlines and other carriers, while passengers have also been accommodated in hotels where necessary.

“We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience caused, and assure all our loyal customers that we are working diligently to minimize such occurrences moving forward”, the statement concluded.