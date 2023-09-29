Another electricity tariff hike in October?

Another electricity tariff hike in October?

September 29, 2023   06:20 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has made a request from the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) to increase electricity tariffs once again, citing the need to cover the costs for thermal power generation during the months when arid weather conditions were prevalent across the country.

CEB General Manager Eng. Dr. Narendra De Silva said they have sought an electricity tariff hike in October, which was supposed to be made in January.

Dr. De Silva said the CEB had to bear additional costs for power generation as it was unable to generate an adequate amount of hydropower this year.

According to him, 4,500 gigawatt hours (GWh) of hydropower was expected to be produced, but only 3,750 GWh of hydropower had been produced.

Thereby, an additional 750 GWh of electricity had to be produced from thermal power plants, adding that additional costs had to be borne by the CEB as a result.

The PUCSL chairman Manjula Fernando said the CEB’s request, which was forwarded to the commission on Wednesday (Sept. 28), would be taken into consideration.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.29

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.29

Houses and roads inundated after torrential rains; water levels of several rivers on the rise

Houses and roads inundated after torrential rains; water levels of several rivers on the rise

President Ranil meets Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Berlin

President Ranil meets Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Berlin

Electricity tariffs to increase again in October?

Electricity tariffs to increase again in October?

Several special programmes held for Binara Full Moon Poya

Several special programmes held for Binara Full Moon Poya

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)

Fitch upgrades Sri Lankas long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC-' (English)