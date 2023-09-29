Police recover mobile phone purportedly used by constable involved with Harak Kata

A mobile phone suspected to have been used by the police constable who aided notorious underworld figure “Harak Kata’s” recent escape bid at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reportedly been recovered by the Police.

According to police, the mobile phone was found in a garbage dump in the Kadawatha area, and is reportedly owned by a suspect currently being held in CID custody.

Police suspect that the police constable in question had made various calls using this newly found piece of evidence, after having gone to Kadawatha with the suspected owner of the phone.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers on 10 September, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.

On 18 September, the mother and brother-in-law of the police constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.