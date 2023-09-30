Wildlife officer mistakenly shoots Mahiyangana Perahera elephant

Wildlife officer mistakenly shoots Mahiyangana Perahera elephant

September 30, 2023   10:22 am

A wildlife officer has ‘mistakenly’ shot a female elephant that had participated in the annual Esala Perahera of Mahiyanganaya Rajamaha Viharaya.

The incident has taken place at around 3:30 a.m. today (Sept. 30).

Following the procession, the female elephant had been on chains on the banks of the Mahaweli River. The wildlife officer had shot ‘Sita’ after mistaking it for a wild elephant.

The injured elephant is currently being treated by a veterinary surgeon of the Wildlife Conservation Department.

In a statement issued in this regard, Director General of the Wildlife Conservation Department, M.G.C. Sooriyabandara clarified that one of its officers had mistakenly fired rubber bullets at the female elephant ‘Sita’ while trying to scare off the wild elephants in the vicinity.

According to reports, the wildlife officer in question has been placed under arrest by the Mahiyanganaya Police after being notified by the Basnayake Nilame of Sri Sumana Saman Dewalaya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.29

70-year-old critically injured after being crushed by fallen utility pole

70-year-old critically injured after being crushed by fallen utility pole

Over 120 millimetres of rainfall recorded in Kukuleganga, Kalutara

Over 120 millimetres of rainfall recorded in Kukuleganga, Kalutara

Social Security Levy to be added to LECO to electricity bills from September

Social Security Levy to be added to LECO to electricity bills from September

Another electricity tariff hike in October?

Another electricity tariff hike in October?

Maintaining both financial, social stability important - IMF on DDO programme (English)

Maintaining both financial, social stability important - IMF on DDO programme (English)

President Ranil holds bilateral talks with Germany, Kazakhstan leaders (English)

President Ranil holds bilateral talks with Germany, Kazakhstan leaders (English)