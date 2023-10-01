Passengers inconvenienced as two SriLankan Airlines flights cancelled

Passengers inconvenienced as two SriLankan Airlines flights cancelled

October 1, 2023   03:58 pm

Hundreds of passengers were immensely inconvenienced after two SriLankan Airlines flights bound for Nepal and India this morning (Oct. 01) were cancelled, owing to technical issues.

The flight UL 181 which was scheduled to leave for Kathmandu in Nepal at 08.20 a.m. today with 200 passengers onboard, had been delayed for several hours in this manner, whereas later it was announced that the flight had undergone a technical failure.

However, another flight which was bound for Mumbai in India this morning, had also been cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

According to a spokesperson of SriLankan Airlines, measures have been taken to refer the passengers bound for the two flights to hotels.

