Ceypetco and Lanka IOC fuel prices increased

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has increased its retail fuel prices with effect from midnight today (Oct. 01).

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol is to increase by Rs. 04 per litre, while the price of 95 Octane Petrol will be increased Rs. 03 per litre.

The price of Super Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 62, bringing the new price to Rs. 421.

However, the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the price to Rs. 351 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene has also been increased by Rs. 11 per litre. The new price of Kerosene will be Rs. 242 accordingly.

The revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol - Rs. 365 (increased by Rs. 04)

95 Octane Petrol - Rs. 420 (increased by Rs.03)

Auto Diesel - Rs. 351 (increased by Rs.10)

Super Diesel - Rs. 421 (increased by Rs.62)

Kerosene - Rs.242 (increased by Rs.11)

Meanwhile Lanka IOC says they too will increase their fuel prices in line with the revised Ceypetco prices, with effect from midnight today.