Person reported missing after swept away by strong water currents

October 2, 2023   10:32 am

A person has been reported missing after being swept away by strong water currents while crossing the Kiriyankalliya canal flowing from the Taravilluwa area in Mundalama, Puttalam.

The police headquarters stated that the person in question has faced this incident at a time where the water level of the Kiriyankalliya canal had increased significantly due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Navy has initiated operations in search of the missing person.

The missing person is a 40-year-old resident of the Negombo area, according to police.

Mundalama Police are conducting investigations regarding the incident.

