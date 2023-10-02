Supreme Court issues notice on Election Commission members

Supreme Court issues notice on Election Commission members

October 2, 2023   03:34 pm

The Supreme Court today (02) decided to once again issue notice on the new chairman and the members of the Election Commission.

This order was issued by a five-member Supreme Court bench, when the petitions seeking an order declaring that the fundamental human rights of the people have been violated by the failure to hold the 2023 LG election on March 09, 2023, as previously scheduled, and to issue an order to the election body to hold the relevant election on time, were taken up for consideration today (02).

The petitions were filed by the National People’s Power (NPP), Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), the Centre for Policy Alternatives and the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), naming the Chairman and the members of the election commission as respondents.
 
Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda, Murdu Fernando and Gamini Amarasekara had comprised the five-member judge bench which issued this order.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

Officials continue treatment to 'Seetha' elephant who was mistakenly shot by CSD officer

Officials continue treatment to 'Seetha' elephant who was mistakenly shot by CSD officer

Historical artifacts found during conservation of Neelagiri Seya in Ampara

Historical artifacts found during conservation of Neelagiri Seya in Ampara

No revision in bus or three-wheel fares despite fuel price hike

No revision in bus or three-wheel fares despite fuel price hike

Ceypetco, Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel prices increased

Ceypetco, Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel prices increased

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Tense situation at BIA as passengers inconvenienced due to cancelled SriLankan flights (English)

Tense situation at BIA as passengers inconvenienced due to cancelled SriLankan flights (English)