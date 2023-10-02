Supreme Court issues notice on Election Commission members

The Supreme Court today (02) decided to once again issue notice on the new chairman and the members of the Election Commission.

This order was issued by a five-member Supreme Court bench, when the petitions seeking an order declaring that the fundamental human rights of the people have been violated by the failure to hold the 2023 LG election on March 09, 2023, as previously scheduled, and to issue an order to the election body to hold the relevant election on time, were taken up for consideration today (02).

The petitions were filed by the National People’s Power (NPP), Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), the Centre for Policy Alternatives and the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), naming the Chairman and the members of the election commission as respondents.



Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda, Murdu Fernando and Gamini Amarasekara had comprised the five-member judge bench which issued this order.