2023 Asian Games: Sri Lanka Mixed 4x400m medley relay team disqualified in final

Delight turned into despair for the Sri Lanka Mixed 4x400m Relay team, touching home second in today’s final; only to learn soon after that they had been disqualified at the Asian Games 2023 being held in China.

Despite finishing the event second in hopes of the Silver, the officials decided that the team was disqualified over lane infringement fault as one of Sri Lanka’s athletes stepped on the lane on his left during the event.

However, it was reported that the Sri Lankan officials in Hangzhou have already submitted an appeal regarding this decision.