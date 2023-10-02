2023 Asian Games: Sri Lanka Mixed 4x400m medley relay team disqualified in final

2023 Asian Games: Sri Lanka Mixed 4x400m medley relay team disqualified in final

October 2, 2023   07:25 pm

Delight turned into despair for the Sri Lanka Mixed 4x400m Relay team, touching home second in today’s final; only to learn soon after that they had been disqualified at the Asian Games 2023 being held in China.

Despite finishing the event second in hopes of the Silver, the officials decided that the team was disqualified over lane infringement fault as one of Sri Lanka’s athletes stepped on the lane on his left during the event.

However, it was reported that the Sri Lankan officials in Hangzhou have already submitted an appeal regarding this decision.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.02

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.10.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.02

Officials continue treatment to 'Seetha' elephant who was mistakenly shot by CSD officer

Officials continue treatment to 'Seetha' elephant who was mistakenly shot by CSD officer

Historical artifacts found during conservation of Neelagiri Seya in Ampara

Historical artifacts found during conservation of Neelagiri Seya in Ampara

No revision in bus or three-wheel fares despite fuel price hike

No revision in bus or three-wheel fares despite fuel price hike

Ceypetco, Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel prices increased

Ceypetco, Lanka IOC and Sinopec fuel prices increased

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00