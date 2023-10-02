Liquor shops to remain closed tomorrow

The Department of Excise announces that all wine stores and liquor sales outlets across the island will remain closed tomorrow (Oct 03), in view of the World Temperance Day.

World Temperance Day, annually observed on October 03, aims to raise public awareness of the temperance movement and encourage moderation and, more often, complete abstinence in the use of alcoholic beverages.

The temperance movement, a social movement that promotes complete abstinence from alcohol, originated in late 17th-century North America and spread rapidly under the influence of the churches.