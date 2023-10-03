Online Safety Bill will cost Sri Lanka gravely  Sajith

October 3, 2023   02:47 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has warned that Sri Lanka will have to face grave consequences as a result of the enforcement of the Online Safety Bill.

Joining the parliamentary debate on the matter this morning (03 Oct.), Premadasa explained that as of now, several social media and tech giants including Facebook and Google have extensively opposed the relevant Bill.

Speaking on the recent concerns voiced by the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) in this regard, Premadasa questioned how Sri Lanka will promote foreign investments in the event it upsets such large-scale companies.

Deeming the matter a ‘dictatorial’ process, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader urged that both, the Online Security Bill and the Anti-Terrorism Bill be withdrawn.

On 02 October, the AIC voiced concern that the Sri Lanka Government is moving the proposed Online Safety Bill without undertaking any stakeholder consultation. 

“The Bill provides for a draconian system to stifle dissent and Sri Lankans’ rights to expression,” said Jeff Paine, Managing Director of Asia Internet Coalition, in a statement. 

He stated that legislation should not dampen innovation by restricting public debate and the exchange of ideas while strongly urging the Sri Lankan government to work closely with industry stakeholders to develop regulations that are reasonable and consistent with international best practices.

The AIC is an industry association comprising leading Internet and technology companies, which seeks to “promote the understanding and resolution of Internet policy issues” in the Asia Pacific region.

Co-founded by eBay, Google, Nokia, Skype, and Yahoo! in 2010, the trade association lobbies government agencies to address public policy issues and facilitate the development of the internet economy in the Asia Pacific region.

The AIC’s current membership includes Apple, Facebook, Google, Expedia Group, Amazon, Line, LinkedIn, Rakuten, SAP, Airbnb, Grab, Twitter, Yahoo, Booking.com, and Cloudfare.

