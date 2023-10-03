Litro Gas to make announcement on price revision tomorrow

October 3, 2023   05:50 pm

Litro Gas Lanka, one of the two largest Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas  suppliers in the country, is set to make an announcement pertaining to the price revision of domestic LP gas on Wednesday (04 Oct.).

Accordingly, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris, is slated to make an announcement in this regard at 02:30 p.m. tomorrow , at the Litro Head Office in Colombo.

Peiris is set to make an announcement on the price revision based on the price revising formula, the gas company said in a press release issued in this regard.

According to sources, the prices of domestic gas cylinders are likely to be increased during this price revision, in consideration of the current prices prevailing in the global market. 

