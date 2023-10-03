Sri Lanka’s Nadeesha Dilhani Lekamge bagged a silver medal in the women’s javelin throw, making this the first Asian Games medal Sri Lanka has won in Athletics for 17 years.

Dilhani bagged silver with a personal best throw of 61.57 metres at the ongoing Asian Games championship in Hangzhou, China.

This is Sri Lanka’s first Asian Games medal in Athletics since Susanthika Jayasinghe’s win in 2006.