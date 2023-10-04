The Court of Appeal has ordered not to act according to the gazette notification issued by Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe appointing a 3-member International Sports Coordination Committee in Cricket headed by former Sri Lankan cricketer Sidath Wettimuny until November 10.

This order has been issued by the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of President of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Chamath Morais, after considering a writ petition filed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).



On Sunday (01), Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed a 03-member International Sports Coordination Committee in Cricket, in order to monitor, communicate and coordinate with international and national cricket councils to safeguard the development, independence and transparency of cricket in Sri Lanka.



Accordingly, the relevant committee comprised of former Sri Lankan cricketer Sidath Wettimuny, the former President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Upali Dharmadasa and Legal Counsel Rakitha Rajapakshe, the son of Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.



The said committee was expected to “monitor, communicate and coordinate with international and national cricket councils, federations and institutes to safeguard the development, independence and transparency of cricket in Sri Lanka and also to advise the Minister of Sports”, according to the gazette issued by the minister.

