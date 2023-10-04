Another petition filed challenging Online Safety Bill

Another petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the new Online Safety Bill.

General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, SJB’s Rehan Jayawickrema and Freedom People’s Congress (FPC) member Prof. G.L. Peiris filed the petition today (Oct. 04), naming the Attorney General as its respondent.

The petitioners point out that the Bill, which was published in the government gazette on September 18 and presented to the parliament yesterday (Oct. 03), violates the fundamental rights of the people.

They have voiced concerns about the Bill empowering the Online Safety Commission to determine the rights of the citizens and issue directives on persons without a hearing.

Accordingly, the petitioners have sought a Supreme Court order declaring that the Online Safety Bill be passed with a special majority of the parliament and approved by the people at a referendum.

On Tuesday (Oct. 03), social activist and independent journalist Tharindu Uduwaragedara filed a petition against the Online Safety Bill, alleging that certain provisions do not comply with the Constitution.