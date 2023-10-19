Police use tear gas on Peradeniya University students protest

Police use tear gas on Peradeniya University students protest

October 18, 2023   04:01 pm

The police fired tear gas to disperse a group of university students protesting along the Kandy-Peradeniya road this evening (Oct. 18).

The demonstration was organized by the students’ union of Peradeniya University against the private higher education institutes, the Online Safety Bill, the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), the Anti-Terrorism Bill and the delaying of Mahapola scholarship payments.

The protesting university students also demanded the authorities to increase the Mahapola scholarship payments.

The protest march commenced at around 2:00 p.m. today.

