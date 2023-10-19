Court orders to submit firearms of MP Uddikas security detail for testing

Court orders to submit firearms of MP Uddikas security detail for testing

October 18, 2023   07:14 pm

A court order has been issued, instructing that the two service pistols of the two police personnel assigned for the protection of MP Uddika Premarathne be submitted to the government analyst immediately for forensic examinations.

The relevant order was issued by Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate and Additional District Judge Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya, while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was also ordered to submit the relevant analyst’s to the court.

The order directing for the police personnel’s service pistols to be submitted to the government analyst was issued in an effort to determine whether or not the firearms in question had been used in the shooting incident targeting MP Uddika Premarathne reported last month.

At around 10:35 p.m. on 17 September, a group of unidentified gunmen had opened fire at MP Premarathne’s car soon after he returned to his residence in Anuradhapura. The parliamentarian had managed to escape unharmed.

The perpetrators, who had arrived in a car, had targeted the parliamentarian who was walking towards the house after parking his vehicle.

The left rear door glass of Premarathne’s car was damaged in the shooting for which the gunmen were believed to have used a pistol.

Anuradhapura police initiated investigations soon after the incident was reported and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were deployed to beef up the security near the MP’s house.

Later, investigations into the matter were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Justice Minister on rumours of an attempt to launch another attack similar to Easter Sunday attack (English)

Sri Lanka wants to be in vanguard of global fight against climate change - President (English)

Sri Lanka wants to be in vanguard of global fight against climate change - President (English)

Sri Lanka close to IMF agreement, is weighing bondholder terms  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka close to IMF agreement, is weighing bondholder terms  Semasinghe (English)

U.N. agencies call for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka (English)

U.N. agencies call for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture in Sri Lanka (English)

PM defends President's decision to grant service extension to IGP despite rejection by CC

PM defends President's decision to grant service extension to IGP despite rejection by CC

Two suspects arrested with hand grenade and firearm on their way to carry out a hit

Two suspects arrested with hand grenade and firearm on their way to carry out a hit

CEB reduces electricity tariff hike request to 18%

CEB reduces electricity tariff hike request to 18%

President appoints commission led by ex-CJ to prepare proposals for electoral reforms

President appoints commission led by ex-CJ to prepare proposals for electoral reforms