Electricity tariff increase: Revised rates announced
October 20, 2023 09:02 am
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced revised electricity charges coming into effect today (Oct. 20).
Accordingly, the revised fixed charges are as follows:
Domestic category:
0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180
31-60 kWh – increased from Rs. 300 to Rs. 360
61-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 400 to Rs. 480
91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,180
121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770
181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360
Religious and charitable institutions category:
0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180
31-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300
91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 600 to Rs. 710
121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770
181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360