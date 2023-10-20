Hartal campaign in Northern and Eastern provinces today

October 20, 2023   12:18 pm

A Hartal movement has reportedly been launched in Northern and Eastern provinces today (07), through a joint statement issued by 07 Tamil political parties, demanding justice for Mullaitivu District Judge T. Saravanarajah who resigned from his position due to alleged death threats.

Concurrently, the relevant parties are also protesting the construction of new Buddhist temples in the Northern and Eastern provinces and distributing the land plots used by Tamil national dairy farmers to the Sinhala community, through this Hartal movement, as per the sources.

However, it is reported that regardless of the Hartal movement, students of the schools in Vavuniya District have attended the schools since the term tests are in progress.

The public institutions in the relevant areas are also operating as usual.

Although all the shops in the Vavuniya District were closed in view of the Hartal movement, all other services within the locality appeared to be operational as usual, Ada Derana reporters said.

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.20

Hartal campaign launched in Northern and Eastern provinces over several demands

President Xi Jinping says China willing to help Sri Lanka without political conditions

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review

Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero hits out at govt. over electricity tariff hike

Electricity tariff increased from today; Revised rates announced

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.19

