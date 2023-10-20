Diana Gamage accuses SJB MP of assaulting her inside parliament premises

State Minister Diana Gamage today (Oct. 20) accused MP Sujith Sanjaya Perera of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) of assaulting her outside the Chambers.

She said the main opposition’s MP assaulted her near the parliament’s library and urged the Speaker of Parliament to ensure that an investigation is carried out into the matter.

The state minister also vowed to seek legal action against MP Perera.

Subsequently, Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse adjourned the parliamentary sitting for 10 minutes at the request of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

After the session resumed, Chief Opposition Whip SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella said the opposition MPs met up with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and showed him video footage of Diana Gamage using foul language at an opposition MP and behaving in an unruly manner.

Defending his actions, MP Sujith Perera said he had witnessed Diana Gamage becoming embroiled in a heated argument with his fellow MP Rohana Bandara, and when asked to give it a rest, the state minister had attacked him. The SJB parliamentarian said he only acted in self-defense. “You will be able to see what really happened and how MP Gamage behaved if you check the CCTV footage,” he said.

MP Sujith Perera also urged the Deputy Speaker to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter

Meanwhile, MP Rohana Bandara accused State Minister Gamage of following him and verbally attacking him near the elevator. “We, men, also need to defend ourselves when we are insulted and attacked.”