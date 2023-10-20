Committee appointed to probe alleged assault on Diana Gamage inside pment premises

Committee appointed to probe alleged assault on Diana Gamage inside pment premises

October 20, 2023   05:36 pm

Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the parliament that a committee was appointed to look into the allegations made by State Minister Diana Gamage that Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Sujith Sanjaya Perera assaulted her outside the Chambers today (20).

The committee, headed by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, comprises MP Chamal Rajapaksa, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, MP Gayantha Karunatilleka and MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar.

Accordingly, the Speaker has directed the committee to investigate the alleged incident in consideration of the facts and complaints presented by both parties and expeditiously submit a report to him regarding the matter.

