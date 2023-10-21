Veteran traditional dancer Rajini Selvanayagam passes away

Veteran traditional dancer Rajini Selvanayagam passes away

October 21, 2023   07:01 am

Veteran Sri Lankan traditional dancer Kalasuri, Vishwakala Keerthi Rajini Selvanayagam passed away on Friday (Oct. 20).

She was a renowned professional teacher of dancing who dedicated her life to the propagation and sustenance of unique forms of Sri Lankan dance art.

In 1975, Selvanayagam founded her dance academy Chamara Kala Nikethanaya which was aimed at building a value-based society promoting culture, tradition and customs through the art of dancing.

Details about the final rites of Selvanayagam will be announced later.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)

Hartal campaign in Northern and Eastern provinces today (English)

Hartal campaign in Northern and Eastern provinces today (English)

Electricity tariff increase: Revised rates announced (English)

Electricity tariff increase: Revised rates announced (English)

Intense war of words between Diana Gamage and two opposition MPs

Intense war of words between Diana Gamage and two opposition MPs

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.10.20

China promises friendly, practical and timely support for Sri Lanka' s debt optimization program

China promises friendly, practical and timely support for Sri Lanka' s debt optimization program

IMF ready to analyze debt deal between Sri Lanka and China Exim Bank

IMF ready to analyze debt deal between Sri Lanka and China Exim Bank