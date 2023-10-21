Veteran traditional dancer Rajini Selvanayagam passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan traditional dancer Kalasuri, Vishwakala Keerthi Rajini Selvanayagam passed away on Friday (Oct. 20).

She was a renowned professional teacher of dancing who dedicated her life to the propagation and sustenance of unique forms of Sri Lankan dance art.

In 1975, Selvanayagam founded her dance academy Chamara Kala Nikethanaya which was aimed at building a value-based society promoting culture, tradition and customs through the art of dancing.

Details about the final rites of Selvanayagam will be announced later.