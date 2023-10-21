Veteran traditional dancer Rajini Selvanayagam passes away
October 21, 2023 07:01 am
Veteran Sri Lankan traditional dancer Kalasuri, Vishwakala Keerthi Rajini Selvanayagam passed away on Friday (Oct. 20).
She was a renowned professional teacher of dancing who dedicated her life to the propagation and sustenance of unique forms of Sri Lankan dance art.
In 1975, Selvanayagam founded her dance academy Chamara Kala Nikethanaya which was aimed at building a value-based society promoting culture, tradition and customs through the art of dancing.
Details about the final rites of Selvanayagam will be announced later.