Flood warning for low-lying areas of Nilwala River valley

The Irrigation Department has issued an ‘Amber’ colour flood warning in some of the low-lying areas of the Nilwala River valley in Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara divisional secretariat divisions.

The flood warning message, valid until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (24), states that a considerable rainfall has occurred in some of Upstream and Middle Reach catchment areas of Nilwala River Basin as of 2.00 a.m. today (23).

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Nilwala River, it is warned that there is a possibility of a considerable flood situation occurring in some of low-lying areas of Nilwala River valley situated in, Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara DS Divisions.

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard.

Meanwhile the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regards.