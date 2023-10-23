Cabinet reshuffle: New health and environment ministers appointed

A Cabinet reshuffle took place this morning (23 Oct.), during which the ministerial portfolios of several ministers including Mahinda Amaraweera and Keheliya Rambukwella were changed.

Accordingly, Minister Amaraweera, was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries, while former Health Minister Rambukwella was sworn in as the new Minister of Environment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana has been appointed as the Minister of Health, in addition to his current portfolio as Minister of Industries, while State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed as the Non-Cabinet Minister of Plantation Enterprises, in addition to his current post.

The new ministers were sworn in before the President at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.