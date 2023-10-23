Proposals for CEB restructuring to be presented to Cabinet next week  Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has revealed that the proposals pertaining to the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) are due to be presented before the Cabinet of Ministers next week.

On Sunday (22 Oct.), State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe stated that measures are underway to expedite the procedure of restructuring public institutions.

Semasinghe pointed out that the restructuring programme of loss-making state institutions is currently being carried out successfully, in order to provide solutions to the current economic crisis.

Earlier this year, it was discussed that the CEB would be restructured in a manner in which the management structure of the CEB will undergo reforms so as to enable renewable energy generation to be promoted within Sri Lanka with the support of government, and private and public partnerships.

The Cabinet of Ministers, on 17 April, approved the proposed roadmap and timeline of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) restructuring process.