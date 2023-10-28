Sri Lanka Customs aims at Rs. 183 billion revenue by December

Sri Lanka Customs has revealed that it is targeting a revenue of Rs. 183 billion by December 2023.

Speaking to the media this afternoon (26 Oct.), Customs Director and Media Spokesman Seevali Arukgoda stated that between 2017 and 2023, Sri Lanka Customs has generated a revenue of Rs. 742 billion.

Accordingly, as per the percentage of the projected revenue collection, Sri Lanka Customs expects to bring that total to around Rs. 925 billion by the end of this year, Arukgoda explained.

He further added that in the report compiled by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sri Lanka, five recommendations were listed concerning Sri Lanka Customs.