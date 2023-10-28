Korean destroyer Gwanggaeto the Great arrives at Colombo Port

October 26, 2023   06:12 pm

ROKS ‘Gwanggaeto the Great’, belonging to the Republic of Korea Navy, arrived at the port of Colombo this morning (26) on a formal visit. 

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions, SLN said.

ROKS ‘Gwanggaeto the Great’ is a 135-metere-long destroyer manned by 249 crew members. The ship is commanded by Captain Kim, Hyoung Churl.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva and a group of dignitaries, held a discussion onboard ROKS ‘Gwanggaeto the Great’. 

Chief of Defence Staff, General Shavendra Silva and Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera were also present on this occasion.

During the ship’s stay in Colombo, the crew of ROKS ‘Gwanggaeto the Great’ will visit some of the tourist attractions of the country. The ship is scheduled to depart the island on 28th October, the release said.

