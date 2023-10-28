AG granted time to file objections against uni. students petition

October 26, 2023   06:40 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday (26 Oct.) granted time for the Attorney General (AG) to submit limited objections in relation to a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by a group of students from the University of Colombo.

An FR petition had been filed by a group of eight students from the University of Colombo, claiming that their education was disrupted as a result of the tear gas fired by the police in attempts to disperse a protest staged by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), thereby violating their fundamental rights.

The relevant petition was called before a three – judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Yasantha Kodagoda and Arjuna Obeysekera.

Accordingly, the respondents were granted seven weeks to submit limited objections regarding the relevant petition.

Meanwhile, a court order was also issued for the FR petition to be considered on 07 May, 2024.

