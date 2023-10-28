French court orders release of Kudu Anju

French court orders release of Kudu Anju

October 26, 2023   11:56 pm

Notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure Sinharage Saminda Silva, alias ‘Kudu Anju’, who was arrested in France, has been released on the orders of a French court.

‘Kudu Anju’, who had been wanted for his involvement in multiple organized crimes including the murder of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council member Ranjan de Silva, as well as large-scale drug trafficking, was arrested in France in April.

Interpol too had issued a Red Notice for the arrest of ‘Kudu Anju’, who had operated his drug syndicate while in hiding abroad.

Meanwhile, the Mt. Lavinia Police arrested four persons today (26 Oct.), for allegedly having hosted a ‘drug-fuelled party’ and lighting firecrackers, allegedly celebrating the criminal’s release.

