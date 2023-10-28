At least 20 hospitalized after massive fire in Pettah

At least 20 hospitalized after massive fire in Pettah

October 27, 2023   11:10 am

UPDATE: The number of people, who were admitted to Colombo National Hospital after a massive fire engulfed a clothing store in Pettah this morning, has risen to 20.

Six of the injured individuals are in critical condition, according to Dr. Indika Jagoda, the director of the Accident & Orthopedic Service Unit of Colombo National Hospital. 

The injured are reportedly aged between 18 - 25 years.

A major fire broke out inside a clothing store located at 2nd Cross Street in Pettah at around 9:30 a.m. today.

Flames were doused after the Colombo Fire Brigade dispatched multiple fire engines to the scene.

Several other shops adjacent to the said clothing store were also damaged in the fire, according to the police.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Colombo Fort Police has initiated investigations into the matter.

