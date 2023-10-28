Chinese woman arrested over attempt to illegally enter Sri Lanka

October 27, 2023   05:12 pm

A Chinese woman who had reportedly attempted to enter Sri Lanka illegally was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night  (26 Oct.).

It was revealed that the suspect had obtained the details of another Chinese woman through the data released by Interpol, on stolen and lost passports. It was later found out that the details were of a Chinese national who had visited Sri Lanka in 2017, during which she had reportedly lost her passport, and had subsequently made another one in order for her to return to China.

Meanwhile, officers attached to the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the BIA had also found the Chinese suspect’s original passport upon inspection of her handbag.

Accordingly, measures have been taken to deport the Chinese woman, Ada Derana learns.

