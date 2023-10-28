Remains of Sri Lankan woman killed in Israel brought to island

The remains of the Sri Lankan woman, Anula Jayathilake who was killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict, have been brought to the island this morning (Oct. 28).

Her relatives had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake to receive the casket. Meanwhile, a group of officials of the Foreign Employment Bureau too were present.

Her body was identified by the relatives at Petah Tikva in Israel earlier this week.

On October 22, it was reported that a decision had been taken to carry out a DNA test to confirm the identity of a deceased Sri Lankan caregiver, who was initially reported missing and later confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities.

As such, the relevant DNA test was to be carried out with the samples obtained from her two children and the sister while it had been requested to send the relevant DNA samples to Israel.

Last week, it was confirmed that Jayathilake was killed in the recent attacks launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel.

Amidst the violence that erupted between Israel and Palestine, two Sri Lankan women in Israel were initially reported missing.

One of them, Jayathilake, was confirmed dead by the Israeli authorities. As per reports, she was killed in the attacks launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Her remains were received by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv a few days later.