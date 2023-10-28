Tusker Agbo in critical condition after being shot at again

Tusker Agbo in critical condition after being shot at again

October 28, 2023   10:40 pm

Tusker ‘Agbo’, who is currently receiving treatment after having suffered gunshot injuries earlier this year, is believed to be in critical condition after he was reportedly shot at again on Saturday (28 Oct.).

Accordingly, an individual is believed to have opened fire on the elephant from near the Vannam Maduwa river in Thirappane.

Veterinarians have therefore warned that the tusker now remains in critical condition.

