Tusker Agbo in critical condition after being shot at again
October 28, 2023 10:40 pm
Tusker ‘Agbo’, who is currently receiving treatment after having suffered gunshot injuries earlier this year, is believed to be in critical condition after he was reportedly shot at again on Saturday (28 Oct.).
Accordingly, an individual is believed to have opened fire on the elephant from near the Vannam Maduwa river in Thirappane.
Veterinarians have therefore warned that the tusker now remains in critical condition.