Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA
October 31, 2023 11:26 am
Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama has been appointed the new chairperson of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).
The appointment was made by Minister of Health & Industries, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana today (Oct. 31).
The letter of appointment was handed over to the new NMRA chairman during a special discussion at the Health Ministry with the NMRA officials.
Dr. Wijewickrama, who joined the public service in 1992, became a specialist doctor in 2000. He now serves as a senior consultant physician at the Infectious National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda.