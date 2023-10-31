Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA

October 31, 2023   11:26 am

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama has been appointed the new chairperson of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The appointment was made by Minister of Health & Industries, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana today (Oct. 31).

The letter of appointment was handed over to the new NMRA chairman during a special discussion at the Health Ministry with the NMRA officials.

Dr. Wijewickrama, who joined the public service in 1992, became a specialist doctor in 2000. He now serves as a senior consultant physician at the Infectious National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda. 

