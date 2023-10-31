Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed new chairman of NMRA

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama has been appointed the new chairperson of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The appointment was made by Minister of Health & Industries, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana today (Oct. 31).

The letter of appointment was handed over to the new NMRA chairman during a special discussion at the Health Ministry with the NMRA officials.

Dr. Wijewickrama, who joined the public service in 1992, became a specialist doctor in 2000. He now serves as a senior consultant physician at the Infectious National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda.