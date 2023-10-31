Cabinet approves electricity tariffs revision every 03 months

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to revise the electricity tariffs every three months, the Department of Government Information (DGI) said.

The minister in charge of the subject of electricity is vested with the power of preparing a general policy guideline on the supply of electricity, subject to the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers as per the provisions of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 20 of 2009.

Accordingly, as per the existing general policies guidelines, the electricity charges review is done every six months.

However, considering the inconveniences the public has to confront due to acting according to it, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval to the joint proposal furnished by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies with the Minister of Power & Energy to revise the relevant review period to three (03) months.

Thus, the approval was also granted to implement power dispatch audit of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), and strengthen the hydroelectricity forecast with the assistance of the Department of Meteorology so that the general policies guidelines already implemented can be revised.