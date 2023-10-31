Overseas travel ban on 3 including senior govt officials over illegally imported antibodies

The court has imposed overseas travel bans on the owner of the company, which allegedly used forged documents to import substandard medicines, and two other higher government officials who were involved in this fraudulent activity.

The relevant order has been issued by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court in consideration of the facts presented by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) through a motion that the concerned suspects were preparing to flee the country.

Accordingly, overseas travel bans were imposed on the company owner named Sugath Janaka Fernando alias ‘Aruna Deepthi’, Chief Executive Officer of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) Dr. Vijith Gunasekara and Director (Supplies Division) of the Ministry of Health Dr. Kapila Wickramanayake this manner.

Earlier this month, the NMRA had said a batch of human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), imported to Sri Lanka from India in violation of the due procedure, was suspended from use.

In a media release, NMRA chairman Prof. S. D. Jayaratne had said forged documents were found to have been submitted for Customs clearance when importing the drug which later failed the quality tests.

The product, manufactured by Livealth Biopharma Pvt Ltd. India, was imported by a local medicine supplier called Isolez Biotech Pharma AG (Pvt) Ltd.

It was reported that funds amounting to Rs. 130 million were misappropriated as a result of this unlawful importation of 22,500 vials of IVIG.

The NMRA had said the situation came to light following reports of allergic reactions after the drug was administered to several patients under treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and the Matale District Hospital on August 22 and September 16, respectively.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee appointed by the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has instructed the University of Moratuwa to carry out a formal study of the Ministry of Health’s information management system and to submit a report.