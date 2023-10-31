Proposed salary revisions to be implemented by Budget 2024
October 31, 2023 04:01 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has discussed the escalation of salaries in the government service and the private sector by the 2024 Budget.
During the discussion, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made aware to the Cabinet of Ministers that it is expected to furnish proposals to the Parliament in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies in regard to revision of government service salaries and private sector salaries by the upcoming budget.