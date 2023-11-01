Medical specialists welcome appointment of new NMRA chairman

The Association of Medical Specialists (AMS) has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama as the new chairman of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), commending the move as a ‘timely decision’.

In a letter directed to Minister of Health Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, the AMS said there is “palpable relief in the medical profession and among the general public that the unfortunate past of this institution has been done away with” with the appointment of Dr. Wijewickrama as the new NMRA chairman.

The AMS expressed confidence that a completely new team would soon be appointed by the Health Minister to support him and his endeavors to “resurrect the healthcare delivery in our country” from the current precarious situation.

“The selection of Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama as the new NMRA chairman confirms the confidence we have in you as the Minister of Health and makes us believe that you are genuinely interested in doing the right thing for the country’s health service.”