New Vice Chancellor appointed to Sabaragamuwa University

November 1, 2023   11:25 am

Prof. M. Sunil Shantha of the Department of Economic & Statistics of the University of Sabaragamuwa has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, Prof. Shantha was appointed to the post of Vice Chancellor for a period of three years, with effect from 02 November 2023.

The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the PMD reported.

