Gunman in Ganemulla Sanjeewas gang arrested at BIA

November 1, 2023   12:07 pm

A close associate of the notorious underworld figure “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, who purportedly worked as a gunman for the ill-famed criminal, has been arrested.

The arrested suspect, Roshan Chathushka was reportedly deported from Dubai for allegedly staying there without a visa.

The arrest was carried out at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, in a joint operation launched by the Police Special Task Force and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

It was revealed that the arrested suspect was involved in the murder of the father of “Dunumale Sarath” and “Kehelbaddara Padme”, according to police.

