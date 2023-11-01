Court issues order against electricity tariff protests in Colombo

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (01 Nov.) issued an order preventing a group of persons protesting against the revised electricity tariffs from entering several areas in Colombo.

Accordingly, by way of a court order issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, the protesters are prevented from marching towards the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, and the Ministry of Finance premises through several roads in Colombo.

The relevant order was issued by the magistrate upon consideration of the facts presented by the Kompanna Vidiya Police citing the risks of property damage and the inconveniences facing the public as a result of the protests.

Advising the protesters to carry out their activities peacefully, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage further advised the police to make arrests in the event any protester fails to act in a peaceful manner.