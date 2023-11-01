All state universities to go on token strike tomorrow

All state universities to go on token strike tomorrow

November 1, 2023   10:36 pm

All 17 state universities across the island will launch a token strike tomorrow (Nov. 02), as per a decision taken by the State Service Trade Unions Alliance and the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) during a discussion which took place today (01).

The relevant discussion was held at the premises of Open University of Sri Lanka in Nawala.

The trade union action will be launched as a protest against several matters, including the salary issue and slashing of funds granted to the state universities.

Meanwhile, the Professionals’ Trade Union Collective staged a protest march in Colombo today against the PAYE taxation and the government’s ‘arbitrary tax policy’. The FUTA, Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and several other trade unions had taken part in the relevant protest march.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Debt distress likely even after restructuring if reforms are sluggish  Ex-IMF official (English)

Debt distress likely even after restructuring if reforms are sluggish  Ex-IMF official (English)

Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines (English)

Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines (English)

Indian finance minister in Sri Lanka for 3-day visit (English)

Indian finance minister in Sri Lanka for 3-day visit (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised

Several political parties criticize proposed hike in VAT

Several political parties criticize proposed hike in VAT

Expert says tax net should be widened to rope in those who slip through

Expert says tax net should be widened to rope in those who slip through

Tense situation ensues during protest march against electricity tariff hike

Tense situation ensues during protest march against electricity tariff hike