All state universities to go on token strike tomorrow

All 17 state universities across the island will launch a token strike tomorrow (Nov. 02), as per a decision taken by the State Service Trade Unions Alliance and the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) during a discussion which took place today (01).

The relevant discussion was held at the premises of Open University of Sri Lanka in Nawala.

The trade union action will be launched as a protest against several matters, including the salary issue and slashing of funds granted to the state universities.

Meanwhile, the Professionals’ Trade Union Collective staged a protest march in Colombo today against the PAYE taxation and the government’s ‘arbitrary tax policy’. The FUTA, Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and several other trade unions had taken part in the relevant protest march.