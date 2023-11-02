Indian Finance Minister calls on Asgiriya, Malwatta chief prelates

Indian Finance Minister calls on Asgiriya, Malwatta chief prelates

November 2, 2023   09:02 am

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (Nov. 01), embarked on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

In Kandy, she called on two Buddhist leaders: Chief Prelate of Asgiriya, Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, and Chief Prelate of Malwatte, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman discussed the continued tradition of strong historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana acknowledged the cordial relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude for the support from India during the times of economic hardship in Sri Lanka,” the Indian Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

Sri Lanka was struggling to come out of the financial crisis hit last year, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

As the country struggled and locked in the throes of the crisis, India extended multi-pronged assistance of about $4 billion to it last year through multiple credit lines and currency support, in line with India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.

During the meeting with the Chief Prelate of Asgiriya and Malwatte, Minister Sitharaman emphasised the continued tradition of friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka. Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana thanked Sitharaman and India for the assistance for the solar project and indicated that it is a timely and supportive step towards their energy needs.

Earlier in the day, she was received by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Water Supply, Estate Infrastructure Development, Jeevan Thondaman.

As part of her official trip, the finance minister will also be present at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for solar electrification of religious places in Sri Lanka on Thursday in the presence of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

For this project, India will allocate ₹82.40 crore out of the Government of India grant assistance of ₹107.47 crore earmarked for the promotion of Buddhist ties.

On her trip, FM Sitharaman will also give a keynote address at “NAAM 200” which marks the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka. She will also inaugurate branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Trincomalee and Jaffna.

While in Sri Lanka, she will also visit Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) oil tank farms in Jaffna, the cultural centre and the Jaffna Public Library.

Source: CNBC TV18

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Debt distress likely even after restructuring if reforms are sluggish  Ex-IMF official (English)

Debt distress likely even after restructuring if reforms are sluggish  Ex-IMF official (English)

Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines (English)

Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines (English)

Indian finance minister in Sri Lanka for 3-day visit (English)

Indian finance minister in Sri Lanka for 3-day visit (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised

Several political parties criticize proposed hike in VAT

Several political parties criticize proposed hike in VAT

Expert says tax net should be widened to rope in those who slip through

Expert says tax net should be widened to rope in those who slip through

Tense situation ensues during protest march against electricity tariff hike

Tense situation ensues during protest march against electricity tariff hike