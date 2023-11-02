Namal acquitted in Gowers Corp money laundering case

The Colombo High Court on Thursday (02 Nov.) acquitted all accused, including Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa, from the money laundering case involving Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe this morning, without calling for any evidence for the defence in relation to the allegations of money laundering.

During a previous hearing of evidence pertaining to the case, the High Court judge deemed the evidence unsubstantial and untrue, adding that the defendants had been accused of the relevant charges as a result of a personal grudge the claimants had.

In 2022, the Attorney General had filed indictments against six accused including SLPP parliamentarian Namal Rajapakse over alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs. 30 million, said to have earned illegally while working as a Member of Parliament through Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited, which is allegedly owned by him.